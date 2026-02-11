A TALENTED young sailor from New Quay Yacht Club delivered an outstanding performance in Scotland as he led the Welsh ILCA sailing team to victory at the prestigious Celtic Cup.
Competing against top young sailors from across the Celtic nations, 17-year-old Ysgol Bro Teifi pupil Steffan Williams was the highest‑placed Welsh sailor in the competition and secured an impressive third place overall.
Speaking after the event he said: “It was an incredible weekend. The conditions were tough at times, sailing on the estuary underneath the Forth Bridge, but the team pulled together and gave it everything.
“After a very long day on the water with seven challenging races on the Saturday, I was sitting in 3rd overall.
“I was very happy with my results, feeling very fast and very confident with every aspect of my sailing improved significantly.
“I’m really proud to have finished as the top sailor for Wales in the ILCA and to help the team win the class.
“I want to say thank you to RYA Cymru and the coaches for organising, and for their support during the whole weekend and taking us all the way to Scotland.”
