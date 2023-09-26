Once again Aber were inches away from a positive result on Friday evening, at home to Euro qualifiers Penybont, but ultimately a 10 minute two -goal salvo from Ryan Reynolds (47 and 58 minutes) created too much of a gap to bridge.
Aberystwyth Town 1 Penybont 2, JD Cymru Premier
Jack Thorn pulled a goal back in the 91st minute and Aber had a late effort cleared off the line as the visitors held on for the three points.
Pupils from Comins Coch School attended as mascots and half time penalty experts, and they helped to create a vibrant pre match atmosphere on a blustery night on the Ceredigion coast.
The visitors had a considerable wind advantage in the first half and they used this to their advantage, pressing Aber deep for long periods with the hosts defending bravely.
Shaun McDonald nodded wide from Kane Owen’s corner early on, and a succession of similar set pieces ensued.
Gabriel Kirkough fired over from the left channel, and Chris Venables was denied at the back post by Billy Kirkman.
Kirkough saw another low attempt saved by Dave Jones in the home goal, then John Owen down the left flank turned smartly but his cross was cleared.
With the visitors pressing more and more Aber were relieved to see Louis Bradford’s clearance rebound off the back post to safety, and Jones coped well with a couple of attempts from Henry Jones, and the hosts survived a late barrage to get to the break at 0-0, and seemingly a good defensive job done.
Aber threatened after the break from Thorn’s long throw, which ended in Alex Pennock’s grateful gloves, but then all the hosts’ good work was undone as Jones fed Venables down the left and he crossed for Reynolds to score with a simple finish with the second half just minutes old.
Bont upped the pace and Jones had to punch another Reynolds effort over the bar, but the respite was brief and after another defensive scramble the ball fell nicely for Reynolds to volley home a deflected shot from the edge of the area, and give the Seasiders a huge mountain to climb.
Dave Jones denied Henry Jones, tipping a smart free kick over the bar, and a raft of substitutions ensued, and for a period Penybont’s high tempo play kept Aber at bay.
However chances did eventually come: Mark Cadwallder forced a corner then Harry Owen headed Kirkman’s set piece over, Cadwallader headed another corner over and Pennock was called into action to save a back header from a visiting defender.
At the other end sub Lewis Harling hit the crossbar with a volley, then Cadwallader headed over again.
Into injury time the hosts won a free kick out on the left and Alex Darlington’s super delivery was nodded home by captain Thorn, and an unlikely point loomed as a possibility.
Darlington swivelled to send a volley over the bar, and at the death Pennock spilled a goalbound effort which was desperately cleared off the line by Mark Little, Harry Owen headed wide from a corner and Penybont held on for the three points.
In truth the visitors dominated possession for long periods and probably deserved the win last night, but Aber showed spirit to fight back, and yet again were inches away from the positive result they so desperately need.
Aberystwyth visit Bala Town tonight (Wednesday) with a 7.45pm kick off.
Report: ATFC