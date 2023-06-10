For the first time S4C has secured the full rights to broadcast all of Wales’ qualifying matches for the UEFA Under 21 Championships
The eight qualifying matches for Euro 2025 in Slovakia will be broadcast live on S4C Clic, Sgorio’s YouTube channel and Sgorio’s Facebook account with Welsh and English commentary available.
The games will broadcast from June this year until October 2024.
The first game will be Wales against Denmark on 20 June at 5pm. During the campaign Wales will also take on Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Iceland.
This will be Matty Jones’ first campaign as coach of the Under 21 team.
There are six uncapped players in the squad, including Charlie Crew, who captained the Under 17 team at the recent UEFA Euro Under 17 finals in Hungary.
Also included in the squad are experienced players such as Rubin Colwill, who has eight caps for the senior team and Charlie Savage from Manchester United.
Ifan Gwilym and former Wales under 19 player Dylan Blain will provide the Welsh commentary.
English commentary will be provided by Meilyr Emrys and Marc Williams, a former Wrexham player who has six caps and two goals for the Under 21 team to his name.
Mark said: “It’s great that the Under 21 games are available live and it’s a privilege to be part of the commentary team.
“I’m looking forward to seeing Matty Jones’ team in action and the vital role it has to play in developing players for the future of Welsh football.
“Looking back at my own career, being capped Under 16 all the way through to Under 21 were amazing experiences and extremely proud moments. Whatever the level, there’s no feeling that beats singing the national anthem.
“These lads have a great opportunity to make a name for themselves and use these opportunities to showcase their talents, like so many players throughout the Welsh system have done recently.”
The Wales men’s senior team’s matches for their upcoming campaign will also be available live on S4C platforms, the home of Welsh football.