Bala Town have announced the signing of Saint Lucian international Josh Solomon-Davies from Northern Premier League Premier Division side Atherton Collieries.
He signs for the Town after spending the first half of the current season at Atherton Collieries, registering four goals and one assist in 20 appearances for the club.
The 24-year-old has represented his country on many occasions, making seven full international caps and making his debut as a 16-year-old in the Caribbean Union’s Qualifying Tournament against Haiti for the 2017 FIFA U20’s World Cup.
He went on to make his senior debut for Saint Lucia in a friendly match against Grenada in 2019.
The defender was previously signed for Marine prior to his move to Atherton Collieries, making over 100 appearances for the Merseyside Club and featured in the historic FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur, where he played the full 90 minutes at right back, facing the likes of Lucas Moura, Carlos Vinicius, Ben Davies and Gareth Bale.