Sam sinks Seasiders with first half hat-trick
JD Cymru Premier
Aberystwyth Town 0 Cardiff Met 4
A FIRST half hat-trick by Sam Jones condemned Aberystwyth Town to their first defeat in seven matches under manager Anthony Williams.
The visitors started at high pace, pressing the Seasiders back and after eight minutes they surged ahead when Tom Price’s ball into the box deflected into Jones’ path, and he finished clinically.
Met continued to impress with Chris Baker volleying wide while Aber only threatened sporadically from corners and set pieces.
With the half hour mark approaching Lewis Rees sent in a left wing cross, and Jones converted again from close range to double the advantage.
Eliot Evans was denied at the back post by a goal line clearance, but the lively right winger redeemed himself almost immediately by crossing from the by line for Jones to complete his hat-trick with a back post header.
Home substitute Sam Phillips worked tirelessly to craft a response, and Alex Darlington volleyed in Aber’s first attempt, but it was blocked.
Home keeper Lewis Webb denied Rees, then Phillips almost burst through but was blocked off by Emlyn Lewis.
Baker volleyed over for Met, then Darlington fed Phillips who himself volleyed just wide, and a chastening half ended at 0-3 in favour of the university side.
With the game won, the second half was a quieter affair, with Aber struggling to strike a defiant note.
Cardiff’s Harry Owen sent an attempt over the bar, then Darlington was fed by a flick on, but volleyed wide from an offside position.
Charley Edge’s corner was then met powerfully by Jack Thorn, but Alex Lang pulled off an acrobatic save to protect the clean sheet.
Darlington swivelled and sent a low effort past the post, but then back came Met. Webb saved a flick header by Rees but was powerless on 70 minutes when Evans found himself in space on the right side of the penalty area and volleyed home a deflected fourth goal for Ryan Jenkins’ buoyant side.
Rees fired over one final attempt from Met and a bad day at the office for the Black and Greens ended with a deserved win for the visitors.
Aber travel to Pontypridd United on Saturday for a 2.30pm kick-off.
A supporters minibus is being organised and interested parties are invited to contact the club at [email protected]
