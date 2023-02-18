Dolgellau Athletic have announced their new management set up following Owain Williams’ decision to step down as first team boss last week.
Assistant manager Roger Savage will lead the team until the end of the season with the club looking for some continuity following Williams’ excellent work.
Speaking ahead of today’s Ardal League North East test against league leaders Caersws at the Marian, Savage said: “It’s been a busy and eventful week following Ows’ departure.
“Firstly I would like to thank Ows for giving me the opportunity to be his asssistant over the past couple of seasons. I have enjoyed the experience through the highs and lows we have been through and learnt a lot from the experience.
“I think we can all agree on what a fantastic job Ows has done since becoming manager. He has managed to retain very good players, attracted quality players from the area and also developed young players to become better and hopefully be the future of the club.
“It is unfortunate that Ows has left the club however we understand his decision and reasoning.”
He added: “I have agreed to take over the manager’s role until the end of the season.
“I thought it was important when the club approached me that I take the role to provide continuity for the players for the remainder of the season
“I am looking forward to the challenge for which starts with a tough home game against Caersws on Saturday (today).
“Darren Andrews will continue as assistant manager and I am pleased to announce that Rob Evans has also agreed to be an assistant manager.
“Louis and Lucy will continue in their roles and along with Jon as our captain it provides an experienced team to assist me until the end of the season.
“Caersws will provide us with another tough challenge on Saturday.
“Due to differing reasons we have not been competitive against them in our two away games this season but hopefully that can change on Saturday when we hope to be at our best at home.
“We have 12 games remaining with eight being at home. We hope that we can take advantage of this with the help of our fantastic fans.
“We really do appreciate your support which makes a difference to us and hope you can continue to support us and enjoy the journey with us for the remainder of the season.”