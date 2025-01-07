ABERYSTWYTH Town have announced the signing of Elliot Scotcher, most recently of Haverfordwest County.
Primarily a midfielder but with experience at central defence, Scotcher joins Town ahead of their big game at Park Avenue on Saturday against Briton Ferry Llansawel to close out Phase 1.
Previously of the Cardiff City and Ipswich Town academies, he is well-known to fans of the Cymru Leagues having made well over 100 appearances across the Welsh domestic competitions.
First as a student at Cardiff Metropolitan University (UWIC), he was a key figure in the side's rise through the divisions under former Seasider Christian Edwards and thereafter joined Merthyr Town in 2015 following his graduation.
His first move into Welsh domestic football in fact came at Park Avenue, as he joined for a brief spell in January 2017 before a season at Barry Town.
Aside from a season at Carmarthen Town in 2019/20, he has since been on the books at Haverfordwest County in his native Pembrokeshire, however he has been recovering from a serious knee injury sustained two years ago.
Now back to fitness, he joins the Black and Greens for a second spell and boosts Antonio Corbisiero's options in the middle of the park for the remainder of the season.
Scotcher said:"After discussions with Corbs he made me feel wanted.
“Although the club are in a difficult position in the table, his mentality was very positive and he made me feel like I want to be a part of that. I feel it was the right decision.
“The last two years have been incredibly challenging for me in my playing career.
“Being sidelined for two years due to a serious knee injury has shown me just how difficult the recovery process can be, both physically and mentally.
“Thankfully, I’ve made it through the toughest part. I’ve put in a lot of hard work to get back to this point, and I’m excited to take the next step and return to the field.
“Hopefully my best years are yet to come.
“I’m the type of player who enjoys getting on the ball and controlling the game from deeper areas.
“While my primary position has always been central midfield, I’ve also been used as a central defender in certain systems.
“This experience in different roles has made me a more versatile player, and I’m happy to contribute wherever I can help the team.
“I also like taking set pieces, which has probably been where I’ve scored most of my goals in my career."
Manager Antonio Corbisiero said:"We're over the moon to welcome a player of Elliot's quality and experience.
“He will bolster our squad immensely both on and off the pitch and so we're very excited to see him complement the squad and our way of playing.”