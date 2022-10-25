Season’s best for Dewi Stars in Costcutter Ceredigion League
Dewi Stars put in their best performance of the season to secure three points against a Llandysul side who had ended Felinfach’s unbeaten record the previous week in Division One.
The Stars got off to a perfect start and opened the scoring early when young custodian Gruffydd Jones saved well from a Rupert Geddes header only for the ball to go straight to Owen Davies who finished in style.
The Stars doubled their account just after the restart when they were awarded a penalty for handball and captain Steffan Owens stepped up to score although Jones got a hand to the ball.
On the hour it was three as Rhodri Gwynne Edwards broke clear and kept his cool to drill home a low shot.
It wasn’t going to be Llandysul’s day, when they were awarded a penalty, Thomas Fayers struck the outside of the post.
Llandysul piled on the pressure and they were rewarded with less than five minutes left when Tudur Davies hit a screamer from 25 yards, but it was too little too late on the day.
Both teams are to be complemented for putting their faith in youth - Llandysul fielded nine teenagers in their match day squad, while the Stars only had three players over 21 in their 16.
In the other division one game played, leaders Felinfach drew 1-1 at St Dogmaels, Jason Williams putting the hosts ahead before team-mate Luke Jones turned the ball into the back of his own net.
In Division Two, Ffostrasol Reserves beat St Dogmaels Reserves 5-1 with goals by Owain Patterson (3), Deian Phillips and Carwyn Griffiths.
Llechryd Reserves beat Crymych Reserves 4-0 in Division Three, thanks to Owen Wilton (2), Oliver Morgan and Kai Evans.
Goals by Ethan Furness (2), Gethin Rees, and Luke Digby saw Bagod Rangers Reserves to a 4-1 win at Maesglas Reserves, Jonathan Kinsella replying for the hosts.
Felinfach Reserves beat Llanboidy Reserves 2-1 thanks to Rhys Davies and Mitchell Fox from the spot. Teilo Davies scored for the visitors.
Crymych put visitors Aberporth to the sword in the Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup, 11-0 winners with goals by Danny Williams (6), Ross McDonald (2), Rhys Jenkins (2) and Sion Vaughan,
Ffostrasol also hit double figures at Llanboidy. Dafydd Phillips (3), Carwyn Morgan (3), Steffan Evans, Michael Wilcox, Ifan Davies and Steffan Jackson the goalscorers.
Bargod Rangers beat New Quay 6-1 helped by Robert Jenkins’ hat-trick. Rhydian Davies, Luke Grant, and Oliver Evans the other scorers.
Lampeter Town fell behind to a John Rees goal against Maesglas but fought back with three second half goals by Terry Witts James Gudgeon and Luca Assaf.
Llechryd won 7-0 at Aberaeron with goals by Cory Leonard-Davies, Jac James (2), Dylan Davies, Joshua Grota, Adam Betts and George lowry.
Owen Williams’ goal on 13 minutes gave Cardigan Town a slender win at Crannog.
