LAMPETER Town missed out on a place in the Division Three Cup final after being pipped 24-17 by Abertillery Blaenau Gwent after a very close encounter.
Played at Bonymaen, the Maroons were highly competitive throughout the match but lost out to a late score by the Admiral National League 3 East’s runaway leaders.
Lampeter’s try scorers were Meirion Lloyd and Jac Williams with Osian Jones kicking two conversions and a penalty.
Town’s focus now turns to the league where they trail Aberaeron by two points with three games in hand with St Clears and Laugharne also in contention.