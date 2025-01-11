PORTHMADOG manager Chris Jones has bolstered his squad with two new signings as they push for promotion back to the JD Cymru North.
As he returns from Trearddur, Shaun Cavanagh needs no introduction to Port supporters having spent several previous spells at the club, the last during last season.
He can play as a striker or attacking midfielder and will add pace and hopefully goals to the squad.
Supporters will recall his four goals in the cup-tie against Llanidloes last season.
Jack Rimmer is a defender who has previously played for Prestatyn Town in the Cymru North.
He joins Port from North West Counties Division One club FC Barnton having previously played for AFC Knowsley.
Porthmadog’s bid to get back to winning ways following their 1-0 defeat at the hands of local rivals Pwllheli was frustrated by the fixture washout in the Ardal North East on Saturday.
Manager Jones, who was named Ardal North West manager of the month for November, was hoping to get his side back on track but their game against Llanrwst United was postponed because the Parc Gwydir pitch was frozen.
Porthmadog’s previous scheduled match against Llangefni was also called off because of flooding at the Traeth.
They are now level on 37 points with a matching +27 goal difference with Rhyl 1879 at the top of the table.