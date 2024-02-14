A POIGNANT moment was shared before Penparcau’s game on Sunday to honour a former player.

The family of the late Sean Parry, one of Penparcau’s footballing legends, presented the club with a framed vintage Penparcau number 10 shirt, the team number Sean always wore.

(Penparcau FC)

It will be displayed in the club house in memory of a great character and friend.

Gary Appleton of Ffigar Sports Ltd. has been thanked for providing the printing free of charge and Oriel y Bont Bridge Street for a professional service in mounting and framing the shirt.

Shirts were presented to Sean's grandsons (Penparcau FC)

Mr Appleton also provided shirts in Sean's memory to give to his two grandsons.

Penparcau won Sunday’s E R Jenkins clash against Aberystwyth University 2-0 thanks to a couple of goals by Matthew Jones.