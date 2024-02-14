A POIGNANT moment was shared before Penparcau’s game on Sunday to honour a former player.
The family of the late Sean Parry, one of Penparcau’s footballing legends, presented the club with a framed vintage Penparcau number 10 shirt, the team number Sean always wore.
It will be displayed in the club house in memory of a great character and friend.
Gary Appleton of Ffigar Sports Ltd. has been thanked for providing the printing free of charge and Oriel y Bont Bridge Street for a professional service in mounting and framing the shirt.
Mr Appleton also provided shirts in Sean's memory to give to his two grandsons.
Penparcau won Sunday’s E R Jenkins clash against Aberystwyth University 2-0 thanks to a couple of goals by Matthew Jones.