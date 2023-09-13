Aberystwyth Town FC's second Fit Fans course starts this weekend.
Following the success of the club's first course over the summer, the second course gets underway with free male sessions starting on Saturday, and free female sessions starting on Wednesday at Park Avenue.
Fit Fans is a collaboration between the Football Association of Wales (FAW) and the English Football League Trust (EFL Trust), supported by funding from the Welsh Government’s ‘Healthy Weight: Healthy Wales’ programme.
Football fans aged between 35 and 65 will be able to join the 12-week healthy lifestyle programme. The free scheme will be delivered by the charitable arms of Welsh football clubs and their community coaching staff to groups of up to 30 people who are hoping to lose weight.
Participants are encouraged to make long term behavioural changes by incorporating physical activity and healthy eating into their daily lives. The course includes exercise sessions, classes on improving eating habits and pedometer-based walking exercise during the week.
The programme has been delivered elsewhere in Wales at Cardiff City, Newport County, Swansea City, and Wrexham AFC and now returns for a second course at Aberystwyth Town.
Club Director Colin Jones MBE, who will be delivering the sessions said: "This is a great opportunity for members of our community to readdress their lifestyles for positive change.
"Aberystwyth Town Football Club is the only club in the Cymru Premier participating in Fit Fans and all the directors would like to thank the EFL for all their support and assistance in preparation of deliberation of the Fit Fans Course."
TIMINGS:Male Sessions: Saturdays 9am at Park Avenue (Commencing 16 Sept) Female Sessions: Wednesdays 5.15pm at Park Avenue (Commencing 20 Sept)
Find out more about how to get your FREE place here or email [email protected] or call 07973851504).