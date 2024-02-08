With a capacity entry of 180 riders, the opening round of the ET James Welsh Enduro Championship took place in the Crychan forest just North of Llandovery.
The first of the championship riders left the start line at 10.01 as the rain began to fall with four 27 mile laps ahead of them in the sodden forest after weeks of rain.
The Expert class would compete three laps of the course as did the Clubmen, Vets O/v 40 and O/v 50 Clubman, whilst the Vets O/v 50 class and sportsmen competed two laps of the demanding course.
The lap consisted of three checks with the opening check also incorporating the special test which had a mix of forest roads, deep ruts and mud on the off road bits that tested man and machine in the lower classes.
As the day drew to a close the rain had almost stopped and those that made the finish line knew they had ridden a true traditional old school enduro.