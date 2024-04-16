NEFYN United enjoyed a comfortable day at the office when they welcomed bottom-of-the-table Amlwch Town to Cae’r Delyn on Saturday.
The visitors are yet to register a win in the league this season and it never seemed on the cards here as the Penwaig raced into a two-goal lead inside 12 minutes thanks to Dylan Jones and Steven Jones.
Credit to the islanders they kept the hosts at bay until the break but Nefyn nudged further ahead when Dylan Jones pounced for his second of the afternoon moments into the new half.
Substitute Deio Gwilym made an impact from the bench to make it 4-0 on 67 minutes and, as the hosts kept pressing for more goals, Llyr Evans added a fifth three minutes later before Jones notched his hat-trick to cap a fine team display.
Penrhyndeudraeth paid the price for a slow start at Eithin Duon as they were put to the sword early on by the league’s top scorer Jamie McDaid who netted a first-half hat-trick.
Gwion Davies pulled one back for the stunned Cocklemen on 54 minutes but McDaid made it 4-1 on the hour.
Fair play to Pen they did not let their heads drop and they reduced the arrears again through Reeve Evans moments later.
But that man McDaid hit number five with 12 minutes to go to take his tally to 38 league goals for the season.