NEFYN United are top of the North Wales Coast West Premier pile after a big 6-0 win at Llanerch-y-Medd to make it four wins out of four.
It was a pretty even first half until the turning point on 43 minutes when the hosts’ Ben Hughes was red carded.
The Penwaig took full advantage of the situation in the second half with a steady stream of goals by Dylan Jones, Tomi Evans (2), Rhys Williams (2) and Deio Gwilym securing an emphatic win.
A solitary goal from the penalty spot by Connor Owen gave Gwalchmai the win against visitors Penrhyndeudraeth.