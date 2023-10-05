Penparcau FC recently re-established their youth teams with two under 9s and two under 11s teams.
They’ve filled the teams with players who have mostly not played football for teams before and a lot who weren’t able to get in their previous teams.
Penparcau Under 11s (Submitted)
They’ve have had so much help from locals and sponsors.
The sponsors are Exceed Web services who sponsor Boys Y Bêl, Jago hair and beauty salon, who sponsor Whitestars, Superior Finish, Paint, and Decorators, who sponsor the training tops and Alison Embroidery who sponsor the team hoodies.