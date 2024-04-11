ENTRIES for this year’s Bow Street Junior Festival are now open and places are being rapidly filled.
This will be the 20th edition of the highly acclaimed football festival.
Last year a 100 teams from as far apart as Pwllheli and Pontyclun attended the two-day festival, widely recognised as one of the foremost events of its kind in Wales.
Two former Wales internationals - Mathew Jones and Joe Ledley - paid a visit and immersed themselves totally in the event, spending time talking to children, parents and officials. Both were present for almost four hours.