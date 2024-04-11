ENTRIES for this year’s Bow Street Junior Festival are now open and places are being rapidly filled.

Organisers this year are running absolutely everything via the Tournify App and you can enter a team here

Many of the age groups have been sponsored by local businesses but they are still sponsorship opportunities available. Sponsorship is just £50 for the whole weekend and your details will be uploaded to the App straight away. Contact the club for more details.

This will be the 20th edition of the highly acclaimed football festival.

Last year a 100 teams from as far apart as Pwllheli and Pontyclun attended the two-day festival, widely recognised as one of the foremost events of its kind in Wales.

Two former Wales internationals - Mathew Jones and Joe Ledley - paid a visit and immersed themselves totally in the event, spending time talking to children, parents and officials. Both were present for almost four hours.