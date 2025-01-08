OVER 50% of spaces have already been secured for next year’s very popular Bow Street FC Junior Football Festival which is taking place on 12-13 July.

You need to book early to avoid disappointment. to do so click on the Tournify link.

The highly acclaimed Bow festival celebrated its 20th year of existence in style last year.

Over 120 teams from as far apart as Pwllheli and Pontyclun attended and large crowds attended the two-day festival, widely recognised as one of, if not the foremost events of its kind in Wales.

The festival was boosted by the visit of newly re-elected Ceredigion MP, Ben Lake who immersed himself totally in the event.

Bow Street chairman Wyn Lewis said after the event: “As a club, we are very proud to be the hosts of such a hugely popular event, and I want to thank all who contributed to the success of the tournament.”

Highlights from last year's festival