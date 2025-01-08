OVER 50% of spaces have already been secured for next year’s very popular Bow Street FC Junior Football Festival which is taking place on 12-13 July.
The highly acclaimed Bow festival celebrated its 20th year of existence in style last year.
Over 120 teams from as far apart as Pwllheli and Pontyclun attended and large crowds attended the two-day festival, widely recognised as one of, if not the foremost events of its kind in Wales.
The festival was boosted by the visit of newly re-elected Ceredigion MP, Ben Lake who immersed himself totally in the event.