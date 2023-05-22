FORMER Penrhyncoch chairman Kevin ‘Bones’ Jenkins received a Special Recognition Award at the FAW National League Awards on Saturday evening.
Family and friends attended the event at the Parkgate Hotel in Cardiff where football legend Bones was amongst the recipients.
His passing in January was a heart-breaking loss for the Welsh football community and this award was presented in tribute to Bones.
He played key roles at both Aberystwyth Town and Penrhyncoch across men’s, women’s and youth teams and the impact that his passion and dedication had on players was immeasurable.