Wayne ‘A.Jones Tarmac’ and Rhodri ‘RT Ferrer’ presenting new drill tops to the managers of the CPD Felinfach senior teams (34 tops in total).
Sponsors donate new drill tops to Felinfach FC
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
[email protected]
Tuesday 7th March 2023 7:30 am
Share
Felinfach in their new training tops (Submitted )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |