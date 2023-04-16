Bow Street are through to the final of the Ardal League North Cup after a scintillating cup tie against Llangefni Town.
The sides couldn’t be separated at the end of 90 minutes at Cae Bob Parry after a thrilling second half which produced four goals.
The Magpies showed massive character, coming from behind twice and progressing in the penalty shoot-out with Joey Williams firing home the winning spot kick.
The islanders took the lead through Matty Jones on 51 minutes but Street hit back moments later.
Jones restored Cefni’s advantage with 12 minutes to go which looked like being enough to take them through but the visitors were awarded a penalty at the death with Rhydian Davies keeping calm to set up the shoot-out finale.
Bow Street keeper Ben Willis shows his delight (Colin Ewart )