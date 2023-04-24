In an enthralling 11-goal thriller, St Dogmaels edged out Dewi Stars 6-5 in added time with virtually the last kick of the game during extra time to progress into the next round of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Bay Cup.
The Stars took the lead on 25 minutes when Bryn Jones latched on to Rupert Geddes’ fine through ball to finish well.
The lead only lasted for two minutes as Jordan Owens finished a good move set up by Adam Williams and before the interval it was 2-1 to the visitors as Callum Davies netted.
The home team equalised early in the second half with a fine low strike from Rhodri Morgan after good work by Rhodri Edwards.
With eight minutes, left Louis Harding fed Callum Davies for what appeared to be the winner, but in added time Steffan Thomas rose above everyone else to make it 3-3 from a Leon Holmes cross to send the game to extra time.
Steffan Thomas put the Stars 4-3 up early in extra time with a powerful low drive, only for the visitors to respond twice before the break with excellent strikes from Chris Morgan and Louis Harding.
But the determined young Stars would not cave in and Bryn Jones netted his second of the afternoon just before full time to make it 5-5.
The Stars felt that they should have had a penalty in the dying embers of the match,only for St Dogmaels to clinch the tie at the death with a Louis Harding strike.
Comments aimed at the official just before and at the end of the game saw four red cards handed out to the home team.