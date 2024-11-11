PWLLHELI took the bragging rights with a 3-1 win against Gwynedd rivals Nantlle Vale in a Lock Stock Ardal North West clash at the Rec on Saturday.
The hosts took the lead through Jack Jones as an evenly-contested first half drew to a close before Marcus Banks doubled their tally moments into the second half.
Vale pulled one back through Llion Griffiths on the hour but the result was put beyond doubt when man of the match Steffan Toplis made it 3-1 with a quarter of an hour to go.
Llannefydd won by the same scoreline at Conwy Borough who took an early lead through Ethan Hill before Matthew Jones, Llion Morris and an own goal by Harry Kirkham swung the game the visitors’ way.
A Dylan Proctor double saw Rhyl 1879 to a 2-0 win against visitors Connah’s Quay Town whilst it was honours even at 1-1 in the match at Llanrwst after the hosts’ Julian Williams cancelled out Oliver Hansen’s opening goal on 11 minutes.
Goals by Cameron Jones, Harry Hughes, Osian Jones and Aled Williams saw Llangefni Town to a 4-1 win against visitors Y Felinheli, Elis Williams with the reply for the outplayed visitors.
Menai Bridge Tigers roared back to take a share of the spoils after hosts St Asaph City had taken a 2-0 first half lead through Harvey Drazdaukas and Jake Walker.
Callum Thomas pulled one back on 53 minutes before Kurt Hellfeld’s equaliser moments later.
Fixtures: Friday, 15 November – Porthmadog v St Asaph City. Saturday, 16 November – Corwen v Pwllheli; Llangefni Town v Llannefydd; Menai Bridge Tigers v Rhyl 1879; Nantlle Vale v Conwy Borough; Y Felinheli v Connah’s Quay Town.