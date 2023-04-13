Bala Town 1 Newtown 2
JD Cymru Premier Championship
Bala are still looking for their first victory in the Championship Conference this season after Newtown fired in a stoppage time winner.
After an even start to the game with both sides creating half chances, the Lakesiders’ best opening of the half came on the half hour when Antony Kay’s strike from distance almost caught Newtown keeper Dave Jones out.
At the other end, a superb recovery by Naim Arsan denied Louis Robles and Nigel Harris headed just over the bar before Bala’s Nathan Burke’s attempted half volley at the back post was gathered by the keeper.
The Robins started the second half brightly with Nick Rushton’s back post diving header well held by Harri Lloyd before they took the lead on 49 minutes.
Rushton chased down a long ball into the area and capitalised on a mix up between Kieran Smith and Lloyd to tap the ball into an empty net.
The keeper did better to palm an Aaron Williams effort around the post before Bala almost drew level, George Newell getting his foot to a high ball but unable to keep it on target.
But he fared better on 83 minutes with a cracking finish after latching on to Chris Venables’ downward header.
In the ascendancy, Colin Caton’s men pushed for a winner and nearly found one on 87 minutes, Ollie Shannon firing over after his initial attempt had been blocked.
But it was the visitors who took the points, Zeli Ismael with a fine finish into the bottom corner after a strong run through the middle of the pitch.
• Bala Town have been awarded both a Domestic and UEFA License for the 2023/24 season.
The club has thanked all their volunteers for their hard work over the season and club secretary Ruth Crump, who has worked tirelessly over the past few weeks ensuring no stone is left unturned in acquiring both licenses.
The licenses enure that Bala can keep playing at the highest level of Football in Wales and in European competition.