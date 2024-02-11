Aberystwyth Town FC have welcomed striker Nick Keyamo to the club having received international clearance since signing on Deadline Day.
Turning 28 next week, London-born Nick progressed through youth to senior levels in the capital before time in the United States playing at college level.
Returning to the UK in 2019, he spent time in the English non-leagues before joining IFK Osteraker of the Swedish Second Division and later Manchester 62 FC of the Gibraltan First Division on professional terms until this past summer.
Nick said: “On the pitch, I am capable of playing anywhere along the front three. My best attributes are my pace, being direct, and finishing inside and outside the box. I work hard for the team and don’t need many chances to score, as well as being able to bring others into the game and provide assists too.
“I am delighted to join Aberystwyth Town in the Cymru Premier and can’t wait to start playing and show the fans what I’ve got. My aim is to get into the team as fast as possible, score goals, and help us move up the table.”