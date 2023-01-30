PORTHMADOG have wished young player Caio Evans well as he returns to college in the USA after a brief spell at The Traeth.
The talented attacking midfielder, who signed from Felinheli at the turn of the year, has filled in for the club at a time when midfielders Ifan Emlyn, Gethin Maxwell and Alex Boss have suffered lengthy injuries.
Despite the disappointing results during the period, he has displayed his undoubted talent.
Bidding farewell to the club he tweeted: “Diolch i Craig Papirnyk Steve Williams a Ben Ogilvy and all supporters and staff at CPD Porthmadog for making my short time at the club very enjoyable.
“Gutted I couldn’t help pick up more points but good luck for the rest of the season. Now back to the US for an important term.”