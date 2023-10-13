Students from Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor and Coleg Menai and helped Wales under-17 women beat Italy and Denmark in a tournament in Portugal recently
Coleg Menai student Casi Evans scored the winning penalty as Wales women beat Italy in an under-17 tournament in Portugal.
Casi was joined by Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor learners Cadi Rogers, from Llwyngwril, and Mared Griffiths, from Trawsfynydd, in the Wales team, who finished second overall against tough opposition as they prepared for next month’s UEFA Euro qualifying game.
After losing their opener 2-0 to hosts Portugal, Nia Davies’ side bounced back to beat Denmark 3-0, setting them up for a final match against Italy.
With the sides level at 1-1 after full-time, the game had to be settled by a tense penalty shootout which went to sudden death - with centre-half Casi holding her nerve to score the winning spot-kick.
“It was nervy!” said Casi, from Amlwch, who studies Level 3 Sport & Exercise Science at Coleg Menai’s Llangefni campus.
“It was a bit nuts to score the winner. I was the seventh penalty taker, so I didn’t even expect to be taking one.”
Casi played all three games of the tournament, and said the experience was a huge boost as Wales prepare to face the Faroe Islands, Kazakhstan and Albania in Euro qualifiers in November.
“We played against League A teams in Portugal but we’ll be playing against League B teams in Albania, so we’re hoping we’ll be able to win the group and move back up to League A,” she said.
A-level learner Cadi played alongside Casi in the centre of defence in Portugal, while winger Mared, a Level 3 business student, scored against both Denmark and Italy. All three play for the FAW North Academy, based at Colliers Park in Wrexham.
Casi, who started at Coleg Menai in September this year, said college had been supportive of her football commitments.
She added: “I don’t go to college on a Tuesday because of football training, but they support me and let me go whenever I need to for football. The course goes hand in hand with my football. I’ve made lots of new friends and I’m enjoying it so far.”
