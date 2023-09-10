BOW Street are in the hat for the next round of the Ardal League North Cup after a dominant second half showing against visitors Radnor Valley.
Decked out in their new kit sponsored by Vale Holiday Parks, the hosts took the lead courtesy of a Ben Davies penalty midway through the first half but were pegged back in stoppage time when Rees Morris fired past teenage Street keeper Ryan Burr.
Stung into action, the Magpies regained the initiative moments into the new half through Ifan Burrell and could have increased their advantage on 49 minutes when Davies was unsuccessful with his second spot kick.
They did go two goals clear on 67 minutes when Iolo ap Dafydd made an impact from the bench and the substitute bagged his brace five minutes later to complete the job.
A solitary goal by Joe Vaughan on 11 minutes saw Penrhyncoch knocked out at the first round stage at Llanrhaeadr.
The hosts made the brighter start and took the lead a cross shot by Will Roberts-Morris found its way to captain Vaughan who calmly placed the ball into the far corner.
Llan were relatively comfortable during the opening stages but the Roosters grew into the game as the half wore on and went on to dominate without getting their reward with home keeper Dyfrig Jones producing a number of good saves and Pen also having a strong shout for a penalty waved away.
Playing down the slope the hosts worked their way back into the game and it became was a more evenly contested affair. Penrhyncoch had another shout for a penalty waved away, whilst Llan went close through Roberts-Morris and Gruff Evans.
The visitors again started to dominate but Llan were disciplined an well organises defensively and kept them at bay.