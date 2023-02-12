Ffostrasol hit Dewi Stars for six in the quarter final of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup.
It was 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes with Dion Phillips giving visitors Ffos the edge at the break with a couple of goals before the Stars finished strongly with late strikes by Gethin Thomas and Rupert Geddes.
Ffos still had plenty in the tank for extra time though and ran away with it thanks to Tomos Rogers (2), substitute Sion Evans and Owain Patterson, who had also come from the bench, with a late penalty.
Crannog are through to the next round of the Dai Davies Memorial Cup with a 2-0 win against visitors Crymych.
Both their goals came in the first half, George Colven breaking the deadlock on the half hour with Gary Davies doubling their advantage on the stroke of half time.