MACHYNLLETH returned to winning ways in the Central Wales League South with a 4-0 win at Builth Wells Reserves on Saturday.
Calum Humphreys set them on their way with the opening goal on 34 minutes and they squandered an opportunity to double their advantage when Johan Aufdenkap missed a penalty shortly before the break.
They did manage to build up a two-goal buffer through Iestyn Evans on 69 minutes with Humphreys going on to bag his brace moments later before Liam Sully completed the scoring with a goal of the season contender late on.
Llanidloes Town Reserves’ losing streak crept into double figures as they were beaten 6-3 at home against Hay St Marys.
The visitors took an early two-goal lead through Richard Lynes and an own goal by Steven Davies.
The Daffs fought back to restore parity before the break, Callum Jones with one of the goals, but Harry Ratcliffe and Lynes with a second half hat-trick put the result to bed. Kaylum Cosgrove netted again for Llani.