The Clwb PAWB Summit will take place on Sunday 4 June and will provide an opportunity for FAW Club Equality Champions, Coaches, Officials and Volunteers to develop their understanding of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) and connect with others who are passionate about driving change in football.
A range of workshops will be delivered by experts in EDI, which all complement the FAW’s ongoing PAWB Education Programme.
The webinar sessions will feature representatives who are leading the way in creating an inclusive environment, delivering football opportunities for everyone across Wales.
Guest speakers will showcase their Club initiatives, share their experiences and provide practical tips through panel discussions and presentations.
The Clwb PAWB Summit will be hosted during Pride Month and all sessions are FREE to attend.
Further information including how to book your place at the Summit can be found at: www.pawb.cymru/clwbpawbsummit