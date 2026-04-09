The film was made with the complete backing of the Allchurch family, and the stories of Esme, John and David, about Ivor’s time at the Vetch, Newcastle, Cardiff City and his record breaking Wales career, gives fans a never before seen glimpse into the character of this footballing genius who despite his on-field brilliance, off it, was the epitome of humility, modesty and craved nothing more than being a good husband and loving father.