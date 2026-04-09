‘IVOR Allchurch – Golden Days’, the recent documentary commissioned by Swansea City Supporters’ Trust that tells Ivor’s story from the perspective of his family.
It was released as free to view on the Swans Trust’s YouTube channel at 10am on Easter Monday.
The release date was the 73rd anniversary of Ivor scoring his first ever career hat-trick when the Swans beat Brentford 3-2 at the Vetch back in 1953.
The film has gained universal critical acclaim from its several public showings at the Taliesin Theatre, the Swansea Jack and at the Swansea.com Stadium.
The documentary film features in depth interviews with Ivor’s wife, Esme, and sons, John and David where the film gives – for the first time – the human story of the humble man behind the legend from those who knew him best.
There are also contributions from Swansea City archivist, Gwyn Rees, who remembers watching Ivor in his second spell at the club in the 1960’s and also lifelong Swans supporter, Colin Short, who began watching the Swans in 1948 and recalls the thrill of watching peak Ivor Allchurch during the 1950’s.
The film was commissioned by the Swansea City Supporters ’Trust and funded by a grant obtained by Swansea Council’s COAST fund and was made by David Brayley and Max Webborn, two of the three filmmakers behind the critically acclaimed football film, ‘Wonderland – The Alice Street Story’ (2023).
Brayley, an Ambassador for the Swans Trust is a passionate believer in protecting and promoting the heritage of the Swans.
He said: “Ever since I was a kid at my first Swans game back in 1973, I’ve been fascinated by the players of the past, as much as those of the present day. Names like Joe Sykes, Jack Fowler, Cyril Pearce, Reg Weston, Roy Paul provided the platform for players of the 50’s golden age - Medwin, Jones, Charles, Griffiths, King, Nurse - to flourish at Vetch Field, but of course, Ivor Allchurch stands above all of them.
“When the Trust asked if Max and I would consider building on the success of ‘Wonderland’, we eagerly agreed, and also agreed with the Trust, that a film about Ivor was the one that had to be made.
“His was a story that really needed to be told, such is his importance to the history of our football club. Liverpool had Billy Liddell, Bolton had Nat Lofthouse, Preston had Tom Finney, Man Utd had Bobby Charlton…Swansea Town had Ivor Allchurch.”
The film was made with the complete backing of the Allchurch family, and the stories of Esme, John and David, about Ivor’s time at the Vetch, Newcastle, Cardiff City and his record breaking Wales career, gives fans a never before seen glimpse into the character of this footballing genius who despite his on-field brilliance, off it, was the epitome of humility, modesty and craved nothing more than being a good husband and loving father.
Brayley added: “It’s been a career highlight for me to work with the Allchurch family, and along with Max, tell Ivor’s story.
“The feedback we have all had by those who have seen it so far, has been incredible, and the decision of the Trust to now make this film available to not just Swans fans, but football fans everywhere is simply wonderful.
“We sincerely hope this new audience will continue to enjoy the film.”
Dave Dalton, Swans Trust Chair added: “This is one of the most enjoyable pieces of work we’ve been involved with at the Trust over the past few years.
“Every time I watch this amazing film is just an absolute joy and privilege and it’s rare nowadays to get so emotionally involved in a story like this.
“We are hugely indebted to Esme, John and David for allowing us to share their stories and deeply personal memories of Ivor, not just as a fabulously gifted footballer but as a wonderful husband and dad.”
Dalton concluded: “This project has been an exceptional piece of work that David and Max have absolutely nailed. Mal Pope has also been so generous in allowing us to use one of my favourite tracks of his – ‘Golden Days’.
“We also mustn’t forget the ongoing support of the Swansea Council’s COAST committee in awarding us a grant to help put this film together.
“Seeing how positively everyone has been not just on this film but on the wide variety of other Heritage projects we’ve been delivering over the past few years gives us the encouragement we need to do more and we’re already working on more ideas that we hope supporters will enjoy.
“If anyone would like to learn more or get involved with the Trust and our Heritage work please email us at [email protected]
Ivor Allchurch - Golden Days, a Swans Trust film by David Brayley and Max Webborn with music by Mal Pope is available for you to watch HERE.
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