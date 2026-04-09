However, just when Port fans thought that the Bangor onslaught had petered out, up popped that perennial nemesis Corrig McGonigle with the goal of the night. Declan McManus was the provider as his deep cross yet again sailed over a leaping defender and Mcgonigle sent a towering and beautifully directed header into the corner. A great goal! But Port still huffed and puffed and a thirty yard effort by Rhys Alun was safely gathered by Carl Jones at the end of the half.