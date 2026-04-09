CHAMPIONS elect Dinas Bangor 1876 took one more step closer to lifting the league trophy courtesy of a dominant first half performance against second placed Porthmadog at a well-attended Traeth on Tuesday evening (7 April), writes Treflyn Jones.
Three excellent headers in the opening period gave the Citizens a grip on the game which they would seldom relinquish,
A promising Port attack on six minutes gave no indication of what was to follow when an excellent deep cross by Cai Griffith had to be fingertipped to safety at full stretch by Bangor’s man-mountain goalkeeper Carl Jones.
Thereafter, most of the first period became Bangor’s show and the bitter adage ‘Bangor style!’ turned into a huge compliment. Their passing was accurate, and they seemed to be first to everything.
In the 10th minute, a typically swift, sweeping counter yielded the opening goal when a left-footed cross by Josh Carey was headed home expertly by Tommy Creamer.
Barely five minutes later, Bangor doubled their money when a cross from the other flank by Cai Owen was headed powerfully beyond Josh Cooke by Tom Clarke.
Port heads were in a spin but gradually the Traeth men raised their game…. just a bit and you had to admire the determination of their very hard-working strikers in the shape of Rhys Alun and Osian Evans.
Rhys Alun quickly evaded a couple of defenders before sending a worthy effort just over the bar.
However, just when Port fans thought that the Bangor onslaught had petered out, up popped that perennial nemesis Corrig McGonigle with the goal of the night. Declan McManus was the provider as his deep cross yet again sailed over a leaping defender and Mcgonigle sent a towering and beautifully directed header into the corner. A great goal! But Port still huffed and puffed and a thirty yard effort by Rhys Alun was safely gathered by Carl Jones at the end of the half.
Some harsh words must have been uttered in the home dressing room during the interval as Port looked a much better side for the remainder of the match.
There was a desire to take the game to Bangor and there was much more composure all round. Early on, after great work by Rhys Alun and Gruff John, the industrious Osian Evans was desperately unlucky when his glorious header cannoned off the post.
This spurred Port on to greater things and it seemed that their first half timidity had evaporated. On 77 minutes, they deservedly reduced the deficit when a clever pass by sub Jonny Bravo reached Cai Jones who side-footed the ball past Jones to give the scoreline an air of respectability.
Bangor were not done, however, and they put the game well and truly to bed on 87 minutes when Jamie Reed`s low cross was turned in by fellow veteran McManus to break Port hearts.
Bangor were very worthy winners, and they will almost undoubtedly make the leap to Tier Two where they will be a force to be reckoned with. As a footnote, however, the niggly side of their game won them few friends. Seldom have I seen so many sly nudges in the back (all unpunished!) from a Tier Three side. But that`s another story, I guess.
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