ABERYSTWYTH Town have welcomed young striker Devon Torry to the cub on loan from Newtown AFC.
Turning 18-years-old next month, South-African-born Devon joined The Robins during the 2021/22 season and made his senior debut in October 2022 at just 16 years old.
He has been a regular standout in the Cymru Premier Development League North since, scoring 21 goals in 23 games in 2022/23, and earning the League Golden Boot last season with 36 goals in 24 games, and recognition as the Robins' U19s Players' Player of the Year.
Devon joined up with the Seasiders in pre-season and featured at centre-forward during Friday evening's pre-season opener with Radcliffe FC, impressing with his pace and direct play and saw an early goal disallowed.
Manager Anthony Williams said: “Devon is a very talented footballer, he’s shown excellent ability since he’s been with us, in training sessions and in games.
“He’s got a lot of ability and just needs to play more senior football. He’s really exciting and really talented player and we are interested to see how he does this year, hopefully he develops really well.” Devon said: “I am really excited to get started. Aber have a great bunch of lads with ambition to put together as many points as possible this season. Hopefully we can finish Phase 1 in the best possible position!”