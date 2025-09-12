BORTH & Ynyslas Golf Club’s women's section celebrated recent successes with a presentation event.
Evelyn Jenkins Trophy: 1, Helen Lewis - 40 points; 2, Gill Jones - 38 points; 3, Jean Harrison - 35 points.
Clarke Cup: 1, Jean Harrison nett 66; 2, Clare Jones nett 69; 3, Barbara Flanagan nett 71.
Margaret Jones Brooch: 1, Gill Jones - 41 points; 2, Helen Lewis - 38 points; 3, Barbara Reece - 38 points.
Roberts' Salver with Helen Young doing the presentation this year: 1, Catrin Pugh Jones - 44 points; 2, Gill Jones. - 41 points; 3, Jane Raw Rees - 41 points; 4, Helen Lewis - 41 points.
Clarke Cup winner Jean Harrison (Borth & Ynyslas GC)
Gill Jones won the Margaret Jones Brooch (Borth & Ynyslas GC)
Roberts' Salver winner Catrin Pugh Jones (Borth & Ynyslas GC)
