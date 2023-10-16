Super Steff Davies scored a 94th minute winner in front of a joyous Dias Stand at Park Avenue to kill off brave Pontardawe Town and put the Black and Greens into the third round.
Aberystwyth Town 2 Pontardawe Town 1, JD Welsh Cup
Jack Thorn has prodded Aber ahead after 40 seconds, but 11 minutes later Josh Dorward equalised and from then on penalties appeared imminent, until Town’s Top Teacher pounced to decide matters at the death!
Pupils from Ysgol Plascrug turned out in great numbers to act as mascots and half time penalty kickers, and created a good pre match atmosphere.
Aber could not have started better as John Owen surged down the left and sent a cross in which deflected back to Thorn, who scored low down from 10 yards within the first minute. Aber looked to double their early lead, and Owen sent in another cross which just evaded Mark Cadwallader up front.
After a series of corners Beau Cornish was next to deliver, crossing for Cadwallader to head at goalkeeper Nat Osborne, but then at the other end the ball fell nicely for Dorward in space 30 yards out, and he lobbed Dave Jones to equalise.
The visitors started to play some nice football, but the Seasiders continued to threaten – Thorn sent a free kick over, Cornish went close with a volley and Luca Hogan’s right wing cross was gathered on the line by Osborne.
As the half continued the visitors came right back into it. Influential midfielder Ryan Kostromin sent a free kick over the bar, Tim Georgievsky sent in a great right wing cross which Dorward scooped just wide, then full backs Iwan McNab and Iwan Batcup sent in more probing crosses which just evaded their team mates, and Kostromin sent another free kick wide, and in truth Aber were glad to go in level at half time.
Into the second half, Kostromin fired over again before Billy Kirkman hit the post from a central free kick, and with the hosts still not fully in control Anthony Williams brought on Iwan Lewis, Alex Darlington, Liam Walsh and Davies to try and redress the balance, and things started to improve.
Osborne did well to deny Harry Owen a goal, then flapped at Ben Woollam’s deep cross but somehow the visiting defence survived.
Hogan surged down the left flank but couldn’t quite finish, before being denied by Osborne after Dave Jones’ goal kick was nodded on by the effervescent Davies. Hogan next had a run down the right side and cut back for Davies, whose effort was blocked at the last minute, then Darlington had a shot blocked and Davies got in behind the back four and fell in the box before being booked for diving, with the Dias Stand baying for a pen.
When Kostromin’s free kick found Georgievsky at the back post Jones was alert to the danger at the other end, but Aber were really pressing now.
Hogan nearly connected with Davies again, then Kirkman saw a goalbound volley from outside the box tipped over by Osborne, and it seemed like the goal would never come.
Lewis was next to see a shot blocked and then in the fourth minute of injury time the industrious Walsh won a free kick, Darlington sent in a superb delivery to the back post which Louis Bradford turned back in for Davies to pounce in front of Osborne and tap home. Davies joyously celebrated by sprinting towards the corner flag with his fist in the air chased by ecstatic schoolchildren – a great moment for everyone in Black and Green!
So Aber Town had a good start and an even better finish to the game – and although Pontardawe played some really nice football and created chances of their own, the hosts probably just about deserved the win after their domination of the closing stages. The valiant visitors were applauded off but Aber will be delighted to progress to the JD Welsh Cup Third Round which will take place the weekend of November 10/11th.
With two wins and a draw from the Seasiders’ last four matches things are looking up – and Caernarfon Town are next, up at the Oval on Tuesday night (ko 7.45pm). Green Army!
• Report: ATFC