Aberystwyth Town Women enjoyed a sensational start to the season, trouncing Barry Town United 3-0 to go top of the league after the first round of matches.
And it was courtesy of two 15-year-old debutantes, Lily Moralee-Hughes with a first-half brace and Lleucu Mathias.
Gavin Allen’s side started with four players making their first appearances in the Genero Adran Premier: Moralee-Hughes, Mathias, the versatile Imi Scourfield and new goalkeeper Margot Farnes – all teenagers.
And it was Moralee-Hughes and Mathias who grabbed the goals, while centre-half pairing Libby Isaac and Rebecca Mathias controlled things at the back.
It was the first match under new skipper Amy Jenkins’ official captaincy – and she couldn’t have been more delighted.
“I’m so pleased with an amazing team performance,” she said afterwards. “Everyone worked so hard and I’m delighted for the girls who made their debuts.”