PENPARCAU are up to third in the Central Wales League South table after a big 6-0 win at Presteigne St Andrews.
Arky took control from the first whistle with a Harley Lawton strike on 18 minutes setting them on their way and a quick-fire double midway through the half by Michael Gornall underlined their superiority.
Any thoughts of a comeback were dashed when Elwyn Edwards added a fourth early in the second half with 17-year-old Lawton going on to complete his first hat-trick for the club with well-taken goals on 63 and 65 minutes.
Machynlleth were the biggest scorers of the day though, hammering visitors Penybont United 9-0 with goals by Calum Humphreys (4), Tom Evans (3), Dion Kohler and Luke Vince-Holt.
Aberaeron were trounced 6-1 by visitors Knighton Town, Declan Beddoes the main man with a hat-trick supported by Kieran Dovey (2) and William Hyett.
Aeron’s goal was netted by Llewelyn Lloyd and they finished the game with 10 men, Aled Davies given a second caution on the hour.
League leaders Radnor Valley beat Aberystwyth University 4-1 after falling behind to an early Williams Ludlow strike.
They hit back through Geraint Lloyd, Elliot Morris, Charles Beaumont and Matthew Croose.