Thank Evans as Aberystwyth seal fifth home Cymru Premier win on the bounce
Determined Seasiders hold on for deserved three points
Aberystwyth 2 Pontypridd United 1
JD Cymru Premier, Friday, 18 November
ABERYSTWYTH have extended their impressive Park Avenue winning streak to five games to take them up to sixth place in the table.
That situation could change following this afternoon’s set of fixtures but Aber are moving in the right direction after a tough start to the season and with eight games to go before the split into phase two it’s all to play for.
Jonathan Evans with his two goals last night, including one stunning strike, will grab the headlines but the three points also came about thanks to resolute defending and a few close escapes near the end.
The Black and Greens made a determined start in hunt of an early goal and made the breakthrough after just three minutes.
Steff Davies had already seen his effort from Niall Flint’s corner cleared off the line when Evans pounced to turn the ball in from close range after Ponty failed to deal with Jack Thorn’s dangerous long throw-in.
More Aber chances followed as they set the tempo in the first half with Flint volleying a low edge-of-the-area effort inches past the post after more slack defending by the visitors who failed to properly clear Harri Horwood’s lofted ball into the area.
Steff Davies headed wide, a Horwood effort was gathered by keeper Ash Morris and the lively Evans also fired wide before Ponty hit back on the half hour with their first effort on target.
They worked the ball well down the right to send in a cross which was parried away by Leigh Jenkins.
Ponty skipper Clayton Green’s latched on to the loose ball, chested it down and fired a bullet finish into the corner giving Jenkins no time to react.
It was totally against the run of play but Aber didn’t feel sorry for themselves and were back ahead within two minutes.
The goal stemmed from another Thorn throw-in which was worked by Harry Arnison and Davies to Evans who dispatched an unerring volley which cleared Morris’ despairing dive as it made its way to the top corner to the joy of the Black and Green army.
It was no more than Aber deserved and they could have taken a greater lead into the break with Flint volleying wide.
The visitors were more of a threat after the turnaround with Aber playing more on the back foot.
They enjoyed a purple patch with several attempts on goal, the closest a Kieran Lewis free kick which rattled the crossbar. Ben Ahmun was denied by Jenkins and Green volleyed a follow-up effort over the bar.
At the other end, Aber nearly made it 3-1, substitute Alex Darlington’s free kick sailing inches past the post.
The home side were defending stubbornly and Jenkins did well to save a low shot from Lewys Twamley.
There was widespread relief when another free kick from Lewis flew over the bar in the 90th minute and, with the game still on a knife edge, Davies flashed a shot just past the post for Aber.
Darlington then headed a Ponty corner off the line and Jenkins was fouled in saving another attempt before the ref blew the final whistle to the relief of the Park Avenue faithful.
At the end of the night, it was a big three points to take into a two-week break as the attention turns to the World Cup.
