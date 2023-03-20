A first-half strike from Emily Thomas was enough to secure Aberystwyth Town Women all three points against Abergavenny.
The result means that the Seasiders will definitely be playing Genero Adran Premier football again next season – and stay sixth in the table, second in the Plate Conference after the league split at the halfway point.
Manager Gav Allen found himself contending with a limited squad at this late stage of the campaign – naming only two substitutes.
But his team stayed well organised and resolute, with Thomas striking in the 15th minute, and the Aber back line fending off pressure from the hosts seeking an equaliser.
Next weekend they travel to Barry Town United – before returning to Park Avenue for their final home game of the season against Abergavenny again on Sunday 2nd April (2pm kick-off).