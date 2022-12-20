An Emily Thomas hat-trick fired Aberystwyth Town through to the semi-final of the FAW Women’s Cup, beating Wrexham AFC 3-1 behind closed doors at Colliers Park, writes Carrie Dunn.
All three of her goals came in the second half, beginning with a fine finish in the 56th minute, running on to an audacious chipped through-ball from Rebecca Mathias.
Rosie Hughes got one back for Wrexham with 15 minutes to go - but just two minutes later Thomas restored the advantage, capitalising on patient build-up play from Libby Isaac.
And she sealed the Seasiders’ place in the final four – where they will play Briton Ferry Llansawel on Sunday, 19 February – as she slotted home seven minutes from time.
The Seasiders’ next home match is another cup encounter – also against Wrexham, this time in the quarter-finals of the Genero Adran Trophy, kicking off at Park Avenue at 2pm on Sunday, 15 January.
Before then, they travel on Sunday, 8 January to Cardiff Met in the Genero Adran Premier.
Aberystwyth: Elen Valentine, Lucie Gwilt, Rebecca Mathias, Bethan Roberts, Elin Jones, Kelly Thomas (c), Emily Thomas. Libby Isaac, Shauna Chambers, Gwenllian Jones, Amy Jenkins. Subs: Ffiona Evans, Dani Mawle, Tania Wylde, Jess Baker