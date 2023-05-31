Aberystwyth Town Women Development won the Tlysau Tanygroes Ceredigion Ladies League Cup Final 3-2 after a thrilling and evenly-matched tie against Tregaron Turfs.
Played at Bow Street’s Cae Piod on Friday evening, Aber, who fielded five first team players, shaded the first half with Jessica Baker’s goal on 19 minutes giving them the edge.
Tregaron bounced back after the turnaround with an early Siwan Richards equaliser and that’s the way it stayed at the end of the 90 minutes despite both sides having opportunities to add to their tally.
Sixteen-year-old Savanna George stepped up to the plate once again with her sixth goal of the season to give Turfs the lead in the sixth minute of extra time but Baker bagged her brace five minutes later to level for Aber with the match once more up for grabs.
With first half extra time nearing completion, Aber netted the decisive third goal courtesy of Aberystwyth Town Women first team captain Kelly Thomas.