Time running out to claim a space in Llanidloes 6 a side league

By Dylan Halliday   |   Sports editor   |
Thursday 13th October 2022 7:15 am
[email protected]
Share
Teams are needed for the Llanidloes 6 a side league 2022
Teams are needed for the Llanidloes 6 a side league (Leisure Leagues )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Time is running out if teams in Llanidloes want to join the town’s official 6 a side football league.

Demand has been higher than expected for the community 6 a side competition, which takes place at Llanidloes Sports Centre on Monday and organisers Leisure Leagues have been able to set up a two-division competition.

However, there is still space for a couple more teams, who will be able to take advantage of the free entry offer which is still available to everyone that signs up.

Area manager Ellis Alleyne, who has been overseeing the expansion of the league admitted he had been surprised by just how popular the league had been, and said he expected the remaining spaces to be snapped up very quickly.

He said: “When we announced this competition we were a little unsure how it would go. We are delighted to say the response has exceeded all our expectations and around 200 local people will be playing with us each week and that is fantastic.”

As well as the free entry offer the top two in each division will be in the Leisure Leagues Prize Draw, which has already seen thousands of pounds of prizes given away.

The league at the sports centre will be officiated by qualified referees and all equipment is provided, with Ellis adding: “Everything you could ever need for a fantastic football league will be provided. All you need to do is get your entry in quickly and enjoy the season.”

The league kicks off soon.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Llanidloes
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0