NEFYN United are through to the next round of the Cwpan Snowdonia Fire Protection Cup after they beat Cemaes Bay 3-1 at Cae’r Delyn on Saturday.
The islanders took the lead through Asa Thomas seven minutes before the break and the outcome was still in the balance in the closing stages of the tie.
Tomi Evans equalised on 77 minutes and gave the Penwaig the lead with four of the 90 minutes remaining.
Evans notched his hat-trick moments later after good work by Ifan Jones.
Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs progressed with four unanswered goals at Llanrug United.
Sion Roberts struck twice in the first half to put them in the driving seat before Mabon Owen and Deio Williams added to their tally after the break.
Penrhyndeudraeth won a penalty shoot-out against Llanberis after Dylan Davies netted a late equaliser to make it 2-2.
The Cocklemen were gifted an early own goal by Aled Pritchard but the Darans hit back through Ian Williams and Dylan Roberts.
Nantlle Vale also went through in similar fashion in a shoot-out after their tie also ended 2-2 at Bontnewydd.
Bont twice took the lead through Damien Smith and Ryan Allsup. Ashley Owen and Aaron Griffiths replied for Vale.
Llanystumdwy were on the end of a heavy 5-1 defeat by visitors Boded, substitute Rhodri Jones with a late consolation for the home side.
Other results: Llanerch-y-Medd 0 Talysarn Celts 1; Gwalchmai 2 Mynydd Llandegai 0;
