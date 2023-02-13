Hay St Mary's claimed a dramatic victory in front of the Sgorio cameras on Saturday afternoon as two late goals from the MMP with Norman Lloyd Central Wales League South's leading scorer, Matty Tong, saw the hosts come from behind to defeat Tregaron Turfs 3-1 at Forest Road.
The hosts looked to make the most of their moment in the spotlight as Rob Snedden struck a fourth minute free-kick into the Turfs' defensive wall before Jack Biggs tried his luck from nearly 30 yards out just a couple of minutes later.
Tong latched on to a well-timed through ball in the ninth minute but was denied by a smart save from Barry Edwards in the visitors' goal.
The Ceredigion outfit slowly found their way into the match and began to look dangerous on the break as Liam Jones was set free out on the left in the Turfs' next attack but fired wide of the near post from a tight angle.
Frazer Macanally clipped the top of the Turfs' crossbar in the 16th minute before former Aberaeron Town and Borth United hitman Ryan Davies cut inside from the left flank but could only find the side netting with his low shot.
Hay St Mary's went immediately down the other end of the pitch in their next attack, with Tong being played through on goal, but was denied by a brave save from the veteran Edwards.
Home supporters would be left to rue the opportunities created when Tregaron Turfs broke the deadlock in the 28th minute.
Ifan Jones drilled a low 25 yard shot into the bottom corner of Tom Lewis' goal after being set-up by Liam Jones.
The hosts fought hard to find a way back into the match as they enjoyed their best spell of the first-half towards the end of the opening 45 minutes.
The Breconshire club were back on level terms within five minutes of falling behind when Jack Biggs rose at the far post to head Liam Mcanally's deep cross into the net when he beat Edwards to the ball.
The Saints nearly went ahead after 35 minute when Jack Cripps was denied by a well-timed challenge, as he was about to fire a shot on goal, before seeing his low drive from the edge of the penalty area gratefully held by Edwards at the second attempt two minutes later.
The second-half was set-up for a titanic battle between these two title hopefuls as they both looked to carve out the vital opportunity to take the lead and therefore take the initiative in proceedings.
Tong, who had been well marshalled by the Turfs' defence in the opening 45 minutes, clipped the outside of the near post from a tight angle eight minutes after the break before Liam Jones drove his effort wide of the target from a narrow angle in the Turfs' next attack.
Cripps was denied by a smart close-range save from Edwards in the 55th minute before Biggs went on a surging run in the Saints' next attack but was unable to trouble Edwards with his 25 yard drive.
The Ceredigion men looked dangerous on the break as they looked to take advantage of the host's attacks breaking down.
Rhodri Jones drilled a low shot wide of the far post after being picked out in space on the right after 59 minutes.
Tong looked dangerous was he was presented with a sight of goal seven minutes later but was denied by a brave save from Edwards.
Saints captain Liam Mcanally tried his luck with a 25 yard volley after Tregaron Turfs could only partially clear their penalty area in the 71st minute before Tong saw his 25 yard free-kick spilled by Edwards five minutes later and the ball was scrambled behind cleared for a corner.
Just as it appeared the two protagonists would have to settle for a share of the points, Tong was given the opportunity to run though on goal in the 83rd minute from a Snedden through ball, before clinically finishing past the advantage Edwards.
Home supporters had only recovered from celebrating going ahead, when the Saints netted again within two minutes of the restart, with Tong being set free on goal by Cripps to slide the ball Edwards and ensure Hay St Mary's remained at the top of the table ahead of welcoming closest rivals Radnor Valley to Forest Road on Friday evening.