Pwllheli began life at tier three Ardal League North West with a solid 2-0 win at Felinheli.
The points were earned by Steffan Toplis, with a stunning long range curler into the top corner on 11 minutes, and Carl Jones who fired in a second free kick in as many games just before the hour.
But they were equally indebted to keeper Morgan Jones who, on his return to Pwllheli after a spell at Porthmadog, produced a number of top class saves to preserve their lead.
Other results: Flint Mountain 2 Llay Welfare 1; Brickfield Rangers 5 Bethesda Athletic 3; Conwy Borough 2 Saltney Town 2; Hawarden Rangers 1 Llangefni Town 7; Holyhead Hotspur 1 St Asaph City 9; Llanrwst United 2 CPD Rhyl 1879 4