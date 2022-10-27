Tough lesson for Dolgellau after being reduced to 10 men
Caersws 5 Dolgellau 1
Ardal North East
CAERSWS leapfrogged Dol into fourth place in the table after a heavy defeat against the experienced hosts.
Despite a bright start, where they could and should have scored at least once, Owain Williams’ men fell behind on the half hour through Glynn Conney’s strike and they had to weather the storm to keep it 1-0 till half time.
The Wasps against started well in the second half but conceded again on 51 minutes, Scott Williams capitalising on some poor marking to double his side’s tally.
The same player scored at the other end three minutes later to give Dolgellau a lifeline but were dealt a blow when Jake Jones was given his marching orders on the hour mark for what seemed a harsh second caution.
That changed the game as Dol had some momentum behind them and when Coney scored his second on 70 minutes it was basically game over.
Luke Evans made it 4-1 four minutes later and Coney claimed his hat-trick with almost the last kick of the game deep into added time.
Too naive and not organised enough on the day it was a tough lesson for Dol and one they must learn from moving forward.
This result won’t define their season, which has started well, but the manner of the defeat was very disappointing.
There were a few positives though including Gethin Evans’ return after his lengthy injury; a first team debut for Jack Jarvis and a brilliant performance in goal by Cian Williams.
• Llanuwchllyn fell behind to a first minute goal by Ian Hughes as third-placed Rhos Aelwyd and never recovered from that setback.
