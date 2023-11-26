Tregaron Cubs are enjoying playing in the junior football league this season after a period of uncertainty.
After playing together for over six years, it was unclear if they would compete this year, but Owain Pugh, dedicated his time to train and support the team through the 23/24 season.
Local businesses Tracy and Dafydd Watkin, Y Talbot Tregaron; Marc Jones, MJ construction; and Dafydd Hughes, Corscaron Horse Essentials have also sponsored the team to buy a new kit. The club also thanked Gari at Ffigar Sports and the other individuals for helping grassroots football to thrive.