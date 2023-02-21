Tregaron will be flying the flag for Ceredigion in the Emrys Morgan Cup semi finals after beating Cardigan Town 2-0.
Central Wales League South side Turfs are in the draw with three of their northern counterparts, Tywyn Bryncrug, Barmouth and Montgomery.
A much improved Cardigan side had their share of chances as did Turfs but both keepers had fine games.
The introduction of Jac Hockenhull midway through the first half proved pivotal, causing chaos with his pace and getting the hosts off the mark with a superb individual goal five minutes after coming on.
And he added a second goal 10 minutes from the end to seal the tie when he capitalised on a mistake in the Cardigan defence.
Penparcau were beaten 2-1 by in-form visitors Barmouth & Dyffryn after taking an early lead through Matthew Davies.
Llion Owen hit back almost immediately and goalscoring machine Paul Lewis nudged the Magpies ahead on the half hour.
Arky could have got back into it but Ryan Edwards failed to convert a penalty awarded on the hour.
Montgomery Town were 4-0 winners at St Dogmaels with goals by Thomas Evans, Alec Jones, Michael Whyte and Jack Williams.