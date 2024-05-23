TREGARON Turfs will take on Machynlleth in the final of the E R Jenkins League Cup after both side booked passage with midweek semi-final wins.
Tregaron Turfs beat Rhayader Town 5-2 at the Weirglodd to give them a chance of doing the double following their Central Wales League Cup Final success against Kerry.
It was honours even at the break after the hosts’ Bradley Goodwin cancelled out Ryan Davies’ opener.
The Turfs blew Rhayader away in the second stanza with strikes by Liam Jones, Joshua Taylor, Paul James and a second for Davies, Ryan Addison replying for the hosts.
Machynlleth had a harder time of it with a 2-1 win against Knighton Town at Cae Glas.
Mach made work of it but were deserved winners in the end.
Both sides huffed and puffed in the first half without making a breakthrough and the pattern continued after the turnaround until 16-year-old Leo Waterhouse gave the Maglonians the lead on 85 minutes.
Callum Page, who is stepping down as manager at the end of the season, doubled their tally moments later but the hosts were dealt a blow when Max Jones was given his marching orders with two of the 90 to go.
Jack Brindley pulled one back for Knighton in the third minute of stoppage time but Mach held on to seal their final spot.